Bukit Aman: Police bust drug syndicate, seize drugs worth RM34.1m

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Razarudin Husain with the seized drugs worth RM34.1 million during a press conference at Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 9 — The police busted a drug smuggling and distribution syndicate with the arrest of 11 men and seizure of various types of drugs worth RM34.1 million following a series of raids in Penang, Kedah and Perak on September 3.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the 11 men, aged 22 to 58, were arrested in six raids conducted from 12.40am to 6.20am.

“Acting on information and intelligence, police detected two men transferring a number of boxes at the roadside at Bukit Minyak Industrial area onto a trailer truck head and initial checks found several jeans of various brands at the top of the boxes.

“On further inspection, police found about 1,000 packages of heroin weighing 367.71 kilogrammes (kg) hidden under the jeans,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the drugs believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country were bound for Penang.

Razarudin said following the arrest of the two men, police detained nine men, including the 42-year-old syndicate leader in Ipoh, Perak, who is believed to own a catering company.

“In the raids, seven luxury cars worth almost RM1 million as well as jewellery and cash worth RM34,600 were seized,” he said adding that police also confiscated 20 bank accounts and RM6 million belonging to the syndicate leader.

Razarudin said the suspects who were either self-employed, lorry drivers or catering crew have been remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39B of the Penal Code.

“From early January until last July, the police have seized various types of drugs worth RM1.3 billion, which is 209 per cent higher than the amount seized in the corresponding period last year and this heroin seizure is the biggest haul this year,” he said.

Despite the movement control order (MCO) he said the drug syndicates still have various tricks up their sleeves but with continuous operations and intelligence the police have succeeded in uncovering their illegal activities and bringing the syndicate members to book. — Bernama