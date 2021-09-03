Air Selangor: Water cuts again in 463 areas in Selangor and Putrajaya

In a statement today, Air Selangor Head of Corporate Communications Elina Baseri said the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sg Semenyih WTP) is now shut due to odour pollution detected at Sungai Semenyih at 5.15pm today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced today that there will be water disruption in 463 areas in Selangor and Putrajaya.

Some of the areas are the same ones that recently experienced an unscheduled water disruption three days ago on August 31.

In a statement today, Air Selangor Head of Corporate Communications Elina Baseri said the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sg Semenyih WTP) is now shut due to odour pollution detected at Sungai Semenyih at 5.15pm today.

“Air Selangor is working with Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) to identify the source of the raw water pollution along Sungai Semenyih and its tributaries.

“Following the shutdown of the Sg Semenyih WTP, a total of 463 areas in five (5) Air Selangor regions, namely Petaling (172 areas), Hulu Langat (54 areas), Sepang (194 areas), Putrajaya (23 areas) and Kuala Langat (20 areas) are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruptions,” she said.

A list of the affected areas can be found at https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ as well as on the Air Selangor mobile app.

Elina said affected consumers can lodge reports and complaints via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app as well as refer to their social media or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 for more information.

“Air Selangor has activated the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to provide emergency water supply assistance to the affected consumers.

“A total of 94 water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises. Air Selangor understands the consumers’ need for clean water, especially during the increase in Covid-19 cases.”