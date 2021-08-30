TMJ meets Johor govt officials to iron out kinks in state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Iskandar (centre) chairs a meeting with state leaders to address Covid-19 vaccination issues in the state, August 30, 2021 — Picture courtesy of HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 ― The Johor government will be addressing several issues in relation to the state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, including vaccine delays and shortages, following a meeting with Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Iskandar here today.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Tunku Ismail said he met several top state administrators, including Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, earlier today who briefed him on vaccination programme initiatives for Johor.

He said the meeting was held to get the latest on the reported vaccine shortage at the Educity vaccination centre (PPV), vaccination appointment cancellations and vaccination roll-out for factory workers.

“Following the meeting, the Educity PPV, which is under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) and regulated by the International Trade and Industry Ministry, will receive 70,000 doses of vaccine this Thursday.

“The state government, in collaboration with the Johor Health Department and local community leaders, will do the IPA-C (Covid-19 Advocacy Leaders Initiative) to carry out health education activities, standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance and assist in targeted screening tests,” said Tunku Ismail in his latest Facebook posting.

Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ (the Malay acronym for Tunku Mahkota Johor), said other Covid-19 initiatives by the state government include a larger tent for the Covid-19 Temporary Treatment Centre (CTTC) that is in front of Sultan Ismail Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department in Johor Baru.

He added that the Johor Health Department also uses a virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centre Service System (VCAC) where patients can receive healthcare services at home.

“I hope this meeting will open an avenue to solutions to the issues faced by the vaccination programme in Johor so that the public can get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Tunku Ismail.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old royal had decreed for state leaders, such as Hasni, Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and the state’s Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu, to appear before him today.

Tunku Ismail said this was done to discuss reports on the alleged shortage of vaccines and the cancellation of vaccination appointments.