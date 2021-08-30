Perak Speaker urges Ahmad Faizal to drive development of sports within state

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is seen in Publika, Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 30 — Perak Speaker Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid today said he hopes that the newly appointed Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will help the development of sports in the state.

Mohammad Zahir said that Ahmad Faizal’s appointment to the ministry will hugely benefit the state, especially in the field of sports.

“On behalf of the state assembly, I would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation and congratulations to the Chenderiang assemblyman on his appointment as minister of Youth and Sports as announced by the prime minister of Malaysia on August 27.

“We hope that through this appointment it will bring great benefits to the development of sports and the strengthening of the role of youth institutions in Perak,” he said this when delivering his speech today at the State Assembly.

Separately, the Speaker also expressed his gratitude to interim state assembly secretary Shahrul Azam Shaari and interim state assembly assistant secretaries Mohd Sani Kamaruddin and Mahathir Mohd Isa Suffian.

“The service rendered by these three throughout the sitting, who temporarily replace the state assembly secretary and his two assistants who are placed under quarantine, is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Mohammad Zahir also said that in today’s sitting all the 59 assemblymen were allowed to be in the main chamber after a risk evaluation was done by the Health Ministry and State National Security Council.

On the previous three sittings last week, only 39 assemblymen were allowed to be in the main chamber while the remaining 20 assemblymen were placed in four additional spaces with a fractional composition according to the area of each space as a measure to curb any Covid-19 outbreak in the assembly.