JKJAV: Nearly 63pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A total of 14,648,590 individuals or 62.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed 19,389,392 individuals, or 82.8 per cent, have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 34,027,548 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) until yesterday.

According to JKJAV, 59.4 percent of the country’s population had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 44.9 percent having completed both doses.

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 29 Ogos 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/i9dXBXvBCG — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 30, 2021

On the daily vaccination, the number of doses dispensed yesterday was 302,804 doses, with 142,186 doses as first dose and 160,618 doses to the second dose recipients.

NIP was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama