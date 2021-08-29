SDMC: New Covid-19 community cluster detected in Sarawak

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak recorded another Covid-19 community cluster today, namely the Kaman cluster in Bau district, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN, in a statement today, said the cluster involved residents of Kampung Kaman with 69 out of 149 individuals screened tested positive for Covid-19.

Sarawak recorded 2,522 new cases today, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases in the state to 112,245.

Of the total new cases, 2,520 are in categories 1 (no symptoms) and 2 (mild symptoms) while one case each is in categories 3 (lung infection) and 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen).

The JPBN also reported two more fatalities from Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative death toll to 519 people. — Bernama