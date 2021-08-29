Oxford Islamic Centre pays tribute to Tun Ahmad Sarji

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in the United Kingdom has paid tribute to Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, who died yesterday at age 82. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in the United Kingdom has paid tribute to Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, the former Chief Secretary to the Government who died yesterday at age 82.

In a statement sent to Bernama, its Director Farhan Nizami said for Oxford, Ahmad Sarji would always be remembered for his encouragement and support for the work of the centre.

“We have been fortunate to have Tun as a member of our Board of Trustees for over two decades.

“He served with great distinction and commitment and his wise counsel will be sorely missed,” said Farhan, adding that the centre heard with great shock and sorrow news of Tun Ahmad Sarji’s passing.

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies was founded in 1985 to promote the multi-disciplinary culture and civilisation and research which addresses the needs of contemporary Muslim societies.

It operates under the patronage of the Prince of Wales and was granted a Royal Charter by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

It provides facilities and a meeting place in Oxford for scholars from around the world and promotes dialogue between different cultures and academic traditions.

Meanwhile, Datuk Afifi al-Akiti, a Fellow at the centre and lecturer on Islamic Studies at the Faculty of Theology at the University of Oxford, said Tun Ahmad Sarji’s apolitical attitude and graceful manners should be emulated by the present generation especially civil servants.

He said Tun Ahmad Sarji’s firmness in discharging his duties as Chief Secretary to the Government had earned him respect among civil servants and politicians.

“In my observation and experience working with him, Tun was a role model and did not side with any political parties,” Afifi told Astro AWANI in an interview from Oxford. — Bernama