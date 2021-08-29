Covid-19: 86.6pc of adults in Sarawak fully vaccinated as of Aug 28

Over 1.76 million or 86.6 per cent of adult population in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Over 1.76 million or 86.6 per cent of adult population in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In the Sarawak Vaccination Performance Report posted on Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page today, SDMC said over 3.61 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, thus far.

“Of the total, over 1.84 million were the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” said SDMC, quoting sources from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak.

Yesterday alone, a total of 4,495 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout the state.

Of the total, 3,256 were the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine while the remaining 1,239 the first dose.

SDMC advisor Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said yesterday that the state is working on expediting the vaccination of individuals aged from 12 to 17 in light of the recent Covid-19 death involving a 17-year-old boy.

Based on the SDMC Covid-19 daily report, the boy, who had comorbidities of congenital disease, chronic lung disease and epilepsy, tested positive on August 25 and later passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital. — Borneo Post