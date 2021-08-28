Two mega Covid-19 vaccination centres in Melaka to begin operations on Monday, says state exco

People are seen practising social distancing as they wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccination in Melaka July 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 28 — Two mega vaccination centres (PPVs) at the Hang Jebat Stadium and Jasin Mini Stadium here will begin operations on Monday.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said with the opening of these two mega PPVs, the vaccination rate in the state is expected to increase to 22,000 recipients a day.

He said the Mega PPV at the Hang Jebat Stadium is capable of administering vaccine injections to 5,000 recipients per day while the mega PPV at the Jasin Mini Stadium is capable of handling 3,000 vaccine recipients daily.

“These two mega PPVs will not accommodate walk-ins. All prospective recipients need to register via the MySejahtera application for their vaccinations to prevent overcrowding at the PPVs,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the vaccination and trauma programme for hawkers and traders renting Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council premises at the Melaka Mall, here, today.

Rahmad said the opening of the mega PPV at the Hang Jebat Stadium would not disrupt the running of the Super League matches scheduled at the same venue as the vaccination operations would not involve the football pitch.

He also said that with the opening of the two mega PPVs, the state government has decided to close the PPVs in Tanjung Minyak, Klebang and at Dewan Alamanda in Jasin.

“As of yesterday, almost 80 per cent of the the population in the state have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we hope to complete the first-dose vaccination process next month.

“Therefore, it is not practical to open some PPVs and their staff can be mobilised to the mega PPVs to assist the operations there,” he added. — Bernama