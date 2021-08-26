Takiyuddin lauds political bipartisanship, says will benefit Malaysia’s Covid-19 fight

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS the steps taken by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as one that is in line with the political realities of countries around the world, where no one political party dominates administration after a general election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has joined political leaders to welcome the bipartisanship shown by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Opposition, describing it as a mature approach to politics that will help overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and benefit Malaysia’s multiriacial society.

In a statement today, the former minister in the prime minister’s department said his party views the steps taken by Ismail Sabri as one that is in line with the political realities of countries around the world, where no one political party dominates administration after a general election.

“PAS welcomes the response of the leaders of the main Opposition parties in the country towards the efforts of national recovery undertaken by the government, which provides an ample space for all to equally contribute ideas and thoughts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as its effects on the economic and social aspects.

“PAS, at the same time, is confident that the government will continue to interact and create a more constructive collaboration that involves all stakeholders including the Opposition; towards reform measures including all sectors, institutions, and segments of the society.

“With this, it is expected there will be a good start for the formation of a new political landscape in the country, which cares about prosperity, harmony and justice to all citizens that consists of a plural society,” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri released a joint statement with PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu saying they had met and agreed on several matters

Those matters included strengthening Parliament, ensuring judicial independence and institutional reforms in the country’s governance, which the leaders said was based on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for bipartisanship to resolve the Covid-19 and economic crises.

On August 20, Ismail Sabri was appointed prime minister of Malaysia, after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong took into account the statutory declarations of support by 220 MPs.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet had resigned on August 16, after the Bersatu president was seen as having failed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently losing support among the majority of MPs.