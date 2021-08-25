Queen thanks Malaysian women, especially frontliners for their hard work

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said these frontliners were the nation’s fortress in breaking the Covid-19 infection chain by serving the people and country sincerely, honestly and earnestly. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed her utmost appreciation for the hard work shown by the country’s female workforce, especially the frontliners in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tunku Azizah said these frontliners such as nurses, doctors and policewomen were the nation’s fortress in breaking the Covid-19 infection chain by serving the people and country sincerely, honestly and earnestly, armed with a strong fighting spirit.

“I would like to wish everyone, especially women across the country, a happy Women’s Day celebration.

“Hopefully, this year’s Women Day celebration will give us all the realisation to continue overcoming all the challenges in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tunku Azizah in conjunction with the virtual launching of the 59th National Women’s Day celebration today.

Themed, “Women Fighting to Eradicate Covid-19”, it was jointly organised by the Tun Fatimah Hashim Women’s Leadership Centre of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and the National Council of Women’s Organisations (NCWO).

In her speech, the Permaisuri Agong also expressed hope that Malaysian women’s problems involving their income, physical and mental health, safety as well as strengthening unity among them be given attention.

“I seriously view the topics of the discussion organised by NCWO in conjunction with this year’s Women’s Day celebration as we’ve gone through the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, hence it’s time for us to together find ways for the country to recover fast.

“This is particularly for improving the quality of life of our women and their families, and then that of the surrounding communities. Let’s find the best ways to do so including using technology to improve the quality of life,” Her Majesty said.

Tunku Azizah also hoped that women be given the facilities in carrying out their jobs well so as to improve their position in this country.

The Queen also congratulated all women who have given voluntary services since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country including channelling aid, basic necessities, doing counselling and assisting the elderly, disabled and children.

“It has reached my knowledge that since the movement control order was enforced, the women non-governmental organisations have contributed a lot in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The NCWO, for instance, has been collecting donations to supply personal protective equipment including gloves, shoe covers, face masks to the Covid-19 paediatric ward, as well as ventilators, monitors, face shields and intubation boxes to a number of hospitals,” Tunku Azizah said.

Meanwhile, during the webinar session, NCWO Management Committee member, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood said that studies had found that one out of every 100 pregnant women had been infected by Covid-19 in this country.

She said the number was worrying as most of the pregnant women who died from the viral infection had not taken the vaccine or completed their vaccination.

“In some cases, it wasn’t that they did not want to take the vaccine but were influenced by the people around them like their husband or mother.

“Therefore, awareness among women, especially those pregnant, of the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 should be intensified,” she added. — Bernama