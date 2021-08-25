MCMC: Jaringan Prihatin programme extended to Sept 30

MCMC said in a tweet today that the programme enabled B40 individuals to receive a financial aid of RM180 or RM300 for the purchase of a smartphone or broadband internet plan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Jaringan Prihatin programme which was launched in May specifically for the B40 group will be extended until September 30, in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a tweet today that the programme enabled B40 individuals to receive a financial aid of RM180 or RM300 for the purchase of a smartphone or broadband internet plan.

“This is to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the digitalisation wave towards the digital economy,” said MCMC.

The RM3.5 billion Jaringan Prihatin programme is an initiative under Budget 2021 and enhanced under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa).

Registration for eligible recipients is initially open from May 5 to July 31 through 12 participating telcos, namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis, Mcalls, redONE, speakOUT, Tune Talk, U Mobile, unifi Mobile, XOX Mobile, YES and Yoodo. — Bernama