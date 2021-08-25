Following married couple’s dine-in ‘social experiment’, Bukit Aman warns eateries that flout SOPs will be ordered shut

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the government had relaxed the SOP to revive the economy and that people should not take advantage of the situation. — Bernama pic

SEMENYIH, Aug 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police will order food premises that do not comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be closed, following a married couple’s “social experiment” of dining-in at a restaurant without being fully vaccinated.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the government had relaxed the SOP to revive the economy and that people should not take advantage of the situation.

“Police and local authorities are conducting joint patrols and any non-compliant premises will be ordered to close,” he told a press conference at the 4th Battalion Camp of the General Operations Force near here today.

He said the police had step up the monitoring and inspection of public premises due to the relaxation of the SOP for fully vaccinated individuals.

The couple, aged 35 and 36, were arrested at 5pm on Monday following a Facebook posting about the recent “social experiment”. — Bernama