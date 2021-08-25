Administration of Covid jabs at four PPVs in Sibu temporarily halted starting Aug 30

A general view of the vaccination centre at the Sibu Indoor Stadium April 19, 2021. — Borneo Post Pic

KUCHING, Aug 25 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at four vaccination centres (PPVs) in the division will be temporarily suspended from Aug 30.

The PPVs involved are the Sibu Indoor Stadium, Sibu Jaya Multi-Purpose Hall, Selangau Multi-Purpose Hall, and Kanowit District Office.

In a statement, the Sibu Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said individuals who have not receive their jabs and those who have yet to receive their second dose appointment can proceed to Lanang Health Clinic, Sibu Jaya Health Clinic, Selangau Health Clinic, or Kanowit Hospital for vaccination.

“However, the mobile vaccination bus and the PPV at Sibu Central Market are still operating as usual according to the time scheduled,” added the statement.

For more information, call or send a WhatsApp message to the PPV hotline on 019-8159608 for Sibu District, or contact 016-7154991 via SMS or WhatsApp. — Borneo Post