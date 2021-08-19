Sabah state assembly sitting postponed to Sept

A general view of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly Building in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 — The First Meeting of the Second Term of the 16th Sabah state assembly (DUN), which was supposed to convene for three days from Aug 24, has now been postponed to Sept 21-23.

The postponement was announced by Sabah Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya in a statement today.

Kadzim said a government gazette on the matter was issued by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong today after obtaining the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Based on the gazette, the postponement was decided after taking into account current developments that do not allow for the meeting to be held next week.

Earlier this month, Kadzim announced that the state assembly sitting would be held from Aug 24-26, with various standard operating procedures in place, including for all assemblymen to undergo Covid-19 screening three days prior. — AFP



