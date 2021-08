Malaysia today recorded a historic high of 360 deaths from Covid-19. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysia today recorded a historic high of 360 deaths from Covid-19.

The new record in Covid-19 deaths today is just four days after the previous record high of 257 deaths in a day on August 4.

MORE TO COME