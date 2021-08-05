PM Muhyiddin has ‘special’ relationship with King, claims Annuar Musa

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara June 9, 2021. ― Picture via Facebook/Istana Negara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has described Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s relationship with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as ‘special’.

He said the prime minister always started the Cabinet meeting by conveying His Majesty’s decree which includes reprimands, thus debunking the accusations of some quarters that the prime minister was a ‘traitor’.

“This week alone, Muhyiddin was granted an audience by His Majesty three times, namely when there was confusion over the amendment to the Emergency Ordinance on July 28, before the Cabinet meeting on July 29, and today.

“A ‘traitor’ would not have been allowed to enter Istana Negara. Only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong knows whether the person is a traitor or not,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme which discussed the topic Politik: Apa lagi selepas ini? last night.

On Muhyiddin’s special address today, Annuar said the Prime Minister had taken a right and bold move to resolve the country’s political crisis.

He said if the political polemic was allowed to continue, it would disrupt the government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annuar also described the tabling of a motion of confidence against Muhyiddin at next month’s parliament sitting as professional and in line with the Federal Constitution.

Muhyiddin in his special announcement today said that he had informed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, that he would prove his legitimacy as the Prime Minister in Parliament by allowing a motion of confidence for him to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

Annuar also described Muhyiddin as a leader who has extensive knowledge of the country’s administration and always committed.

He also stressed that the government’s achievements should be measured by looking at the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programne which saw Malaysia becoming a country with highest daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in the world. ― Bernama