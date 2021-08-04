Malaysia sets new record daily Covid-19 death toll, hits highest number of patients in ICU

Workers in PPE suits carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced a new record high for both the daily Covid-19 fatality rate and patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide at 257 and 1,069 respectively.

The previous record for the Covid-19 daily death rate stood at 219 on August 2, while the record for highest cases receiving treatment in ICU was 1,066, which was yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said today’s deaths have taken the cumulative total to 9,855 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 257 Covid-19 dead comprised 226 Malaysians and 31 foreigners.

“All but 51 had underlying medical conditions while 21 were brought in dead,” he said.

Selangor reported 91 fatalities, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 74, Johor with 25 and Melaka with 24.

Negri Sembilan and Perak reported nine deaths each, followed by Kedah (8), Sabah (6) Terengganu (4).

Penang and Kelantan had three cases of death each, while Pahang had one.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R0) remained at 1.07.

Kelantan recorded the highest R0 level again with 1.31.

Other states that recorded R0 levels above 1 were Terengganu (1.27), Perak (1.24), Sabah (1.17), Penang (1.17), Kedah (1.16), Johor (1.14), Pahang (1.14), Kuala Lumpur (1.12), Putrajaya (1.11), Melaka (1.08), Sarawak (1.08) and Selangor (1.06).