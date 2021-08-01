As Emergency draws to a close, Malaysia adds 17,150 new Covid-19 cases

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysia reported 17,150 new Covid-19 cases today, when a six-month Emergency proclaimed to combat the pandemic will effectively expire.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported that Selangor accounted for the most new cases with 6,326, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,086 new infections, and Kedah with 1,511 new cases.

Johor saw 1,045 new cases while Sabah which is in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan added 1,002 new infections over the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 1,130,422 cumulative cases nationwide

Today is also the fifth time that more than 17,000 cases have been detected in a day, with the four occasions all happening over the last eight days.

