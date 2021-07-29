MAEPS Covid-19 quarantine centre gets oxygen cylinder filling plant

Workers arrange medical oxygen cylinders to be sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park at Hospital Serdang July 26, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The compound of the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysia Agriculture Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) now houses a medical oxygen micro filling plant that can ensure oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients always sufficient and stable.

Before this, empty oxygen cylinders had to be sent from PKRC MAEPS 2.0 to Banting three times a day for refilling with a one-way trip took more than an hour, but now the process takes less than 10 minutes.

PKRC MAEPS 2.0 director Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim said the oxygen filling plant, which started operating last Saturday, had the capacity to fill up to 600 6.8-litre oxygen cylinders a day to ensure consistent and adequate oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients at the facility.

"About 2,000 oxygen cylinders are used in PKRC MAEPS 2.0 a day," he told Bernama recently.

Dr Shahabuddin said the plant also helped refill oxygen tanks for health facilities in the Klang Valley.

He said the oxygen filling plant is the first to be built outside the hospital area because of its large size and strategic location to help accommodate the increased oxygen demand in hospitals in the Klang Valley.

The operation of the plant is being monitored by the security team to ensure high-purity oxygen supply that is safe for human use, he added. — Bernama



