Covid-19: Perlis achieves 37.7pc vaccination rate

KANGAR, July 29 ― A total of 37.7 per cent of the adult population aged 18 and above in Perlis have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as of yesterday (July 28).

Perlis State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof said the state is expected to enter Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) within a week.

“Perlis will soon move to Phase Three of the PPN, but the matter will be tabled in a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he told Bernama here today.

Azman said the setting up of two vaccination centres (PPV) at Dewan 2020 here and Dewan Sri Melati in Beseri as well as mobile vaccination units allows the people of the state to receive their vaccine shot faster.

The PPN which was announced on June 15 underlined four transition phases with every phase of transition for each state would be assessed and considered based on three key threshold indicators, namely the average daily cases, bed occupancy at the intensive care units and the percentage of the fully vaccinated adult population.

So far, eight states have moved into Phase Two of the PPN, namely Perlis, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak.

Earlier, Azman received a donation of 200 food kits from Fama through the 'MAFI Prihatin' programme which will be distributed to the frontliners at the state PPVs. ― Bernama