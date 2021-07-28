Prosecution, defence in Najib’s RM27m SRC case seek to postpone hearing

Former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya April 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The prosecution and the defence in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s money laundering case, involving RM27 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds, are seeking to postpone hearing of the case pending the outcome of the former prime minister’s appeal on the RM42 million SRC case in the Court of Appeal.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul told reporters this after the case management, held in chambers before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today.

“The RM27 million SRC case has been set for hearing from August 2 to 9, but since the Court of Appeal has yet to decide on the appeal in the RM42 million SRC case, we have to apply for a postponement of the trial until the disposal of the appeal case,” he said, adding that it was necessary to postpone hearing of the RM27 million SRC case as the evidence is interrelated with the RM42 million SRC case and involves the same money trail.

He also said Judge Mohamed Zaini has instructed both parties to write a letter to the court today to apply for hearing of the case, which had been fixed for next Monday (August 2), to be postponed.

The prosecution will also send a letter seeking for the trial dates, which had been fixed in August this year and March and April 2022 to be vacated, he added.

Najib’s lawyer Rahmat Hazlan, when contacted by reporters, confirmed that both parties in the RM27 million SRC case were seeking to postpone the trial.

On February 3, 2019 Najib pleaded not guilty to the three charges of money laundering whereby he is believed to have received money totalling RM27 million, allegedly proceeds from unlawful activities, in three AmPrivate Banking accounts belonging to him.

Najib is alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, on July 8, 2014, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or jail not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

He was earlier charged in the Sessions Court but the case was transferred to the High Court on March 13, 2019 following an application by the prosecution.

On July 28 last year, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position, involving RM42 million of SRC funds.

The case is at the appeal stage at the Court of Appeal. — Bernama