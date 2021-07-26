SDMC: Covid-19 cluster declared at ship in Bintulu waters

The State Disaster Management Committee said those detected to be positive were among 50 workers screened onboard the Grade One Manjung 7 petroleum industry vessel present in the Bintulu waters since June 30. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 26 — Twenty-four workers of a ship anchored in Bintulu waters, about 580km north of here, have been confirmed to be positive for Covid-19, resulting in the Gom Tujuh Cluster to be declared as one of two new clusters in Sarawak.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in its statement today said those detected to be positive were among 50 workers screened onboard the Grade One Manjung 7 petroleum industry vessel present in the Bintulu waters since June 30.

“Four other individuals are still waiting for their screening test results while 22 others were found to be negative,” it said.

The Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau has also been declared by JPBN after 18 occupants of a workers’ quarters at a palm oil plantation were found to be positive for the viral infection while 26 others are still waiting for their test results.

JPBN also announced the end of four clusters, namely, the Beladin (Pusa), Jalan Samarakan (Tatau), Sawai Niah (Subis) and Sungai Separai (Tatau) Clusters as no new cases had been detected within the last 28-day period.

Today, Sarawak recorded 356 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number thus far to 73,342. — Bernama