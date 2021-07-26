New record as Covid-19 claims 207 lives in a single day; total crosses 8,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysia today recorded a new high with 207 deaths in one day attributed to Covid-19, the Health Ministry’s latest statistics show.
In a brief message, the ministry tweeted: “207 — deaths due to Covid-19 infections that was reported today is the highest. Condolences to the family members involved.”
This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 8,201 deaths since the pandemic started.
The previous record in Covid-19 deaths in a day was just mere days ago, on July 21 at 199 deaths.
MORE TO COME