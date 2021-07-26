Minister: Covid-19 vaccination centres for transport sector to be set up in Johor, Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in a statement today said, there are currently five transport sector PPVINs to support the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is waiting for approval for the set up of targeted industry vaccination centres (PPVINs) for the transport sector in Johor, Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor.

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in a statement today said, there are currently five transport sector PPVINs to support the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

The first PPVIN was opened in Port Klang for the maritime sector, followed by the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) PPVIN for the aviation sector which had benefited 32,243 vaccine recipients.

The PPVINs at Putra Heights LRT Station and Cheras Selatan Bus Complex for the land public transport sector was set up to cater for 5,512 rail and bus service workers and the newly opened PPVIN today is at KL Sentral Station for the land transport (rail) sector.

According to Wee, the KL Sentral Station PPVIN which began operation today, is managed by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) for the benefit of 1,451 railway staff as well as 390 employees of Express Rail Link (ERL) and ERL Maintenance Support Sdn Bhd.

“They are mostly frontline staff working in various fields, who have not received their first vaccine dose,” he said.

Wee said, the KTMB employees who would be vaccinated at the KL Sentral Station PPVIN are those stationed along Tanjung Malim right to Gemas, adding that KTMB was also planning to have more PPVINs for their staff in the northern, southern and East Coast regions.

On vaccination for taxi and e-hailing drivers, he said a total of 129,267 names had been submitted and about 67 per cent of the number have either received the vaccine or their appointment dates.

As for p-hailing (food delivery) riders,73,394 names have been submitted and 56.4 per cent of the total had received the vaccine and appointment dates. — Bernama