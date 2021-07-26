Don’t punish doctors for today’s strike, former health minister Dzulkefly tells Putrajaya

The Kuala Selangor MP said the doctors were standing up for their rights in a non-violent way, and asked that it be protected. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government not to take any disciplinary action against doctors who participated in today’s strike.

Using the hashtag #HartalDoktorKontrak on Twitter, the Kuala Selangor MP said the doctors were standing up for their rights in a non-violent way, and asked that it be protected.

“For all it’s worth, l implore PN government not to punish or take any disciplinary action on all doctors involved in #HartalDoktorKontrak.

“They’re exercising their democratic right in a civil way... last resort.

“Appealing for their welfare to be protected,” he tweeted.

A group of contract doctors went on strike in front of the main entrance of Sg Buloh Hospital, July 26, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Hundreds of medical workers nationwide staged a walk-out from public hospitals earlier today in a show of dissatisfaction with their lesser employment contract terms.

Others took pictures and videos of themselves dressed in black and holding placards listing their demands, which included job security, and posted them on social media.

City police have started investigating some of the participants in Kuala Lumpur.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah told Malay Mail earlier that the junior doctors and medical officers at Hospital Kuala Lumpur who staged a walkout are being investigated for mass gathering during the pandemic, under Rule 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021.