SDMC: Number of daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak down to 461 today

KUCHING, July 23 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak dropped to 461 today, from over 600 cases yesterday, with only Kuching district registering additional triple digit cases, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

Kuching recorded 184 of the total new cases, Simunjan registered 30, Bintulu and Dalat each recorded 29 cases, Serian and Sibu 28 cases each, Miri (26), Samarahan (22), Bau (20), Sri Aman (11) and Beluru (10).

Nine new cases were also recorded in Subis, followed by Saratok (seven), Lundu (six), Asajaya (five), Mukah, Kapit, Telang Usan and Selangau each with three cases, Meradong and Tatau two cases each and Sarikei one case.

With the new cases, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak stands at 73,318, while three fatalities were also recorded bringing the death tally to 453.

Meanwhile, a new cluster, Bintulu-Miri Coastal Road Cluster has been declared in the state after 25 positive cases were detected among 312 occupants of the workers quarters at an oil palm plantation which was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) while another 287 people are still waiting for their results.

Meanwhile, five localities have been placed under EMCO, namely, Lanchum Longhouse (Rh) in Kampung Tenggang, Pantu, Sri Aman from July 22 to August 4; Rh Seman Anak Renggie in Beluru (July 22 to August 5) and Suajaya Estate Workers Quarters Mahir Crop Sdn Bhd in Tatau (July 22 to August 4).

Also placed under EMCO are Rh Peter Mudai in Bintangor, Meradong (July 23 to August 8), Rh Wat, Jikang in Julau (July 23 to August 8), Rh Mulok, Krian in Saratok (July 26 to August 8) and Ladang Pelita Workers Quarters Estate 1 & 2 in Dalat (July 25 to August 7).

JPBN also announced that the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has updated the guidelines for the reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship under Phase Two of the National Recovery Programme (PPN) which can be downloaded from the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department website at https://jkm.sarawak.gov.my. — Bernama