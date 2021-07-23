Khairy: List of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres to be announced soon

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference in Putrajaya, July 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The list of Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) will be announced soon, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today during the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“Until yesterday, 71.9 per cent adult residents aged 18 and above in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor had received at least one dose. For this reason also, walk-in vaccinations at PPVs in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor for senior citizens who have not received their appointments, had begun starting last Saturday.

“After the Operation Surge Capacity ends on August 1, adult residents who are 18 years old and above and have not gotten their appointments will be allowed to get their walk-in vaccinations, and we will announce the list of PPVs which will be open for walk-ins in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, soon,” he said.

On July 16, the government introduced “Operation Surge Capacity” to ensure that every adult resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will receive their first dose of the two-shot Covid-19 vaccination by August 1.

Khairy, who is also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister, made the announcement in a virtual news conference.

On July 19, the CITF announced that walk-in vaccinations for those without appointments in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will start from August 1 including those who are undocumented.

However, those with scheduled appointments must follow their given dates, the CITF clarified.

The CITF issued a statement in response to a message spreading that unvaccinated adult residents of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur could walk into any vaccination centre (PPV) on August 1 to be vaccinated. A total of 56 PPVs were listed in the message.

During the question and answer session later, Khairy was also asked about the vaccination status for school teachers, as schools are set to resume in September.

“We will give an update on that next week. I think we are close to vaccinating all the teachers, but we are working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure not just the teachers but the support staff also. Those working at the schools; cleaners, canteen operators, security guards and bus drivers.

“So we are working very hard to ensure that the school environment will be safe once we open the schools,” he added.