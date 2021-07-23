Malay Mail

In Johor, police to call up MP over alleged SOP violation

Friday, 23 Jul 2021 10:34 PM MYT

District police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said a report was lodged and an investigation paper was opened under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri
BATU PAHAT, July 23 — Police will be calling up an MP to assist in the investigation over alleged violation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan after a photo of him eating with two women at an agricultural farm in the district went viral on social media recently.

District police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said a report was lodged and an investigation paper was opened under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

“The police will call up the MP and any party involved to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

