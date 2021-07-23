Dr Noor Hisham: 144 Covid-19 deaths reported today, fatality rate now at 0.79pc

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — An additional 144 Covid-19 related deaths were reported by the Health Ministry today with the nationwide fatality rate now at 0.79 per cent.

Today’s tally brings the local Covid-19 death toll to 7,718, with 699 deaths reported since Monday alone.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 66 deaths today were reported in Selangor, 16 in Kuala Lumpur, 15 in Johor.

Thirteen deaths were reported in Melaka, 10 in Negri Sembilan, six in Kedah, three in Sarawak, two fatalities each in Perak and Penang, and one death reported in Sabah, Terengganu, and Labuan respectively.

Additionally, Dr Noor Hisham said there are 939 patients currently warded in Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country, with 456 of them requiring breathing assistance.

MORE TO COME