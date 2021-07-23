71.9pc of adult population in Klang Valley given first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin at the daily press conference on the national immunisation programme in Putrajaya, July 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Some 71.9 per cent of the adult population (aged 18 and above) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, said this was in line with the Operation Surge Capacity which targeted injections of 211,000 to 275,000 doses daily for residents in the Klang Valley since last July 21 until August 1.

“Through this injection rate, the overall target is to give at least one dose to all adults in the Klang Valley before or on August 1,” he said at the daily press conference on the national immunisation programme with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba here today.

Khairy said for the period between July 21 and 22, a total of 432,843 doses were administered in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya of which 263,100 were for the first dose injections.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the list of Vaccination Centres (PPV) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya that will be opened for walk-in vaccination for those aged 18 and above and who have not received their appointments for the vaccination yet, will be announced soon.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister also said a total of 10.9 million first doses had been administered nationwide while 5.1 million people had completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine injections. — Bernama