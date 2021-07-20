Penangites give thumbs up to private hospital’s drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccination jab during at a drive-through vaccination centre. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 20 — Penangites who received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through Pantai Hospital Penang’s (PHP) drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) are happy with the service.

Among the recipients was Ooi Geok Keow, 90, who sat in the backseat of the car, accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law.

Ooi, who resides in Sungai Ara, said that she lauded the effort as she found it very convenient, especially due to her mobility issue.

“The vaccine jab was nothing but a sting, and I didn’t even have to move out from the car seat to get my second shot,” she told Bernama.

Salesperson Mok Gaik Lean, 49, said she received a call from the hospital three days ago, and was given the option to either use their walk-in vaccination service or the new drive-through one.

Mok said she was glad that she opted for the drive-through service as it was fast and convenient for her to be sitting in the comfort of her own car.

A total of 23 recipients received their vaccination via the hospital’s drive-through service on July 19, but Pantai Hospital PPV coordinator Ganesh Rao said that they could now cater up to 50 recipients per day.

He said PHP was the first private hospital in the Northern region which provided the drive-through vaccination service from July 12, with approval from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force.

“With the expansion of the drive-through vaccination service, our PPV can now vaccinate up to 250 recipients per day” he said, adding that the drive-through option was only given to those who were receiving their second vaccine shot.

The drive-through vaccination service operates from 9 am and 1 pm from Monday to Friday, while the hospital’s PPV operates from 9 am and 4.30 pm, also on weekdays. — Bernama