Taxi rams two vehicles at Kota Kinabalu airport, cops currently investigating (VIDEO)

The driver of the vehicle lying down on the pavement after ramming his car into a vehicle at the front of the taxi queue at Kota Kinabalu International Airport, July 19, 2021.

KOTA KINABALU, July 19 — The police here are investigating an incident where a taxi was seen ploughing at least two vehicles at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

City acting police chief superintendent George Rakman said police were aware of the incident which occurred today involving a taxi driver by a man who appeared to be in his 60s.

The incident caught public attention after a series of video clips were spreading on social media.

The videos showed the driver, in the waiting taxi queue lane, driving his white Proton Iswara registered taxi at considerable speed towards the vehicles at the front of the lane.

The impact caused the car to hit another vehicle. As the taxi started smoking, the driver was seen exiting the taxi.

Other video snippets showed the driver lying on the ground next to his car, and there are also other videos showing significant damage to other cars.

Police are looking into the cause of the driver’s actions.