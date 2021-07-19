DPM: EMCO in 27 localities in Sabah, Terengganu and Pahang from this Wednesday

Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) are seen installing barbed wire around at Kampung Limau People’s Housing Project (PPR) area in Kuala Lumpur following the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from May 23 to June 5. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A total of 27 localities involving areas in Sabah, Terengganu and Pahang will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Wednesday to August 3, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today, he said the EMCO in Sabah involved four localities in Kota Kinabalu (Jalan Kampung Likas Simpang 3, Api-Api Centre Kota Kinabalu, Taman Ujana Kingfisher, Likas and Kampung Salut, Telipok), two localities in Sipitang (Kampung Marau and Kampung Kebawang) and Penampang (Beverly Hills Phase 2 and Cybercity Phase 2).

The EMCO will also be enforced in Kampung Pituru Kinarut, Papar and Kampung Meruntum, Putatan, he said.

In Terengganu, he said the EMCO will involve 10 localities, in the sub-district of Kuala Dungun, Dungun namely Kampung Sungai Buaya, Kampung Tanah Lot, Kampung Lembah, Kampung Padang Jambu, Kampung Nibong, Kampung Bukit Chatak Tengah, Kampung Molek, Kampung Bijangga, Kampung Sungai Udang and Kampung Sungai Penaga.

“The other two localities in Terengganu involve Mukim Bandi, Kemaman namely Bandar Cheneh Baru and Felda Neram 2,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Pahang include three localities in the Ulu Dong sub-district in Raub (Kampung Bedu, Kampung Temalian and Kampung Pamah Kulat) as well as two localities in Mukim Ulu Jelai, Lipis (Kampung Kabang and Kampung Sat).

He also said that the EMCO at Sungai Udang Prison (except Prison Quarters) in Melaka Tengah, scheduled to end tomorrow, will be extended from Wednesday to August 3.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in five localities would end tomorrow as scheduled, namely Kampung Bagus, Rantau Panjang (Kelantan); Kampung Mambong, Kuching (Sarawak); Kampung Baru Batu 2 Jalan Apas, Tawau; Kampung Ejuk, Kota Belud and Kampung Warisan, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah).

The EMCO in the Indahpura Industrial Area as well as seven localities in the Senai Industrial Area, Kulai in Johor, namely Senai Industrial Area Phase 1, 2, 3 and 4 as well as the Senai Industrial Park, Murni Senai Industrial Park and Senai Airport City (SAC), will also end earlier than scheduled tomorrow. — Bernama