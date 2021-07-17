European Union reiterates full support for efforts to establish truth behind downing of MH17

A woman lights candles at a memorial for victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The European Union (EU) reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish the truth, achieving justice for the 298 victims of the downed MH17 Flight and their next of kin and holding those responsible to account, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166.

The EU in a statement said the grouping of 27 member states takes note of all steps that have been taken in this regard and expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish accountability.

“This includes through the trilateral negotiations between Australia, the Netherlands and the Russian Federation with regard to the downing of flight MH17,” said the Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the downing of flight MH17.

The statement was made available to Bernama by the EU Delegation to Malaysia.

Today July 17 marks the seventh anniversary of the downing of MH17, resulting in the tragic deaths of 298 passengers and crew members.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, went down over Eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. It is believed that the Boeing 777 was hit by a surface-to-air missile supplied to pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

“The European Union continues to feel deep sympathy for all those who lost their loved ones,” said the statement. — Bernama