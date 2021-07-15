Religious affairs minister: Module, SOP for takmir teachers to be streamlined in line with ICT

A student attends an online class from home during movement control order (MCO) in Petaling Jaya on January 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Modules and standard operating procedures (SOP) for teaching and learning (PdP) by takmir teachers will be streamlined in line with the use of information and communication technology (ICT), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad.

He said the module for takmir classes and the SOP for online class will be improved to meet current situation.

In his speech when officiating the 2021 National Murabbi Ummah Convention, held online today, he called on the Murabbi Ummah, comprising imams, takmir teachers and Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers, as well as preachers, to strengthen their knowledge and teaching skills through the new media.

“We cannot continue to give reasons that since implementation of the movement control, the learning and teaching process has to be postponed or stopped. Teaching has to continue no matter what the circumstances,” he added.

As for Kafa classes, he said, online home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) could be implemented based on a schedule as agreed by the teachers and students.

On the Kafa D’Hijrah programme, he said, it was conducted in collaboration with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department and Hijrah TV as one of the initiatives to help Kafa students with their home learning.

“I hope for cooperation from all parties to facilitate the Kafa teachers with their efforts to impart knowledge to students, even in in this situation. Hopefully, their sacrifice, concern and commitment will produce an educated generation in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said the government would look into the need of having takmir teachers in institutions under the Prisons Department and the National Anti-Drug Agency.

At the convention, 14 imams and 14 takmir teachers nationwide were named as the “Tokoh Imam” and “Tokoh Guru Takmir” for 2020. They received RM2,500, a commendation certificate and a plaque each. — Bernama