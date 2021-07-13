Sarawak police issue 22 SOP violation compounds, five for playing badminton

According to SDMC, Kuching topped the number of police compounds issued with nine, followed by Bintulu (4), Padawan (4), Miri (1), Lawas (1), Sibu (1) and Kota Samarahan (1). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 13 — Five individuals caught playing badminton at a hall were among 22 individuals issued compounds by the police in the last 24 hours, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update today.

SDMC stated that playing badminton is a sport still not allowed during this current phase of National Recovery Plan (NRP).

According to SDMC, Kuching topped the number of police compounds issued with nine, followed by Bintulu (4), Padawan (4), Miri (1), Lawas (1), Sibu (1) and Kota Samarahan (1).

Failing to scan MySejahtera QR code before entering premises was the most issued compound with six.

The other compounds were issued for offences such as gathering without physical distancing (4), being in public beyond the stipulated time (2), workers capacity exceeding 30 percent and without physical distancing (2), failure to update customers registration book (1), cross district movement without police permit (1) and getting out of a enhanced control movement order (EMCO) area without permit (1).

There were no arrests made. According to SDMC again, the cumulative number of compounds issued by the police so far is 9,275.

Apart from that, two local authorities across Sarawak also issued a total of five compounds to those who flouted the standard operating procedures.

The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council issued four compounds while the Padawan Municipal Council issued one.

“The compounds are for offences such as failure to update the attendance logbook or incomplete entry (4) and failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record particulars on the logbook (1),” said the committee.

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local authorities across Sarawak to 1,295. — Borneo Post Online