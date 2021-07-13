Covid-19: Tembok Miri Cluster contributes 168 out of total 472 new cases in Sarawak today

Medical personnel carrying out the ACD exercise. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, July 13 — Sarawak today recorded 472 new Covid-19 cases along with two fatalities, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

A total of 168 of the new cases involved detainees at Miri Central Prison, while two were involving immigration detainees in Sri Aman.

The current cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 69,576 while the death toll is now 472, the committee added.

The two fatalities were recorded in Sibu and Kanowit.

As for the new cases, Miri recorded the highest number of cases at 178 followed by Kuching (138), Tebedu (50), Samarahan (19), Serian (17), Bau (14), Kapit (9), Sarikei (9), Sibu (9), Mukah (8), Song (4), Meradong (3), Sri Aman (3), Bintulu (2), Lundu (2) and Selangau (2).

Asajaya, Sebauh, Subis, Tatau and Telang Usan all recorded one new case each.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 193 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 232 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 28 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities and 18 from other screenings at health facilities,

“There was also one Import B case involving an individual who had returned from Kuala Lumpur,” it said.

On the death cases, it said a 58-year-old woman from Sibu was the state’s 434th victim to succumb from the virus.

“The victim, who had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart disease, was tested positive for Covid-19 on June 29. She died at Sibu Hospital,” it said.

The 435th fatality involved a 57-year-old man from Kanowit who also passed away at Sibu Hospital.

“The victim had comorbidities of chronic kidney disease and gout. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 5,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients today doubled that of new infection cases with 1,026 allowed to be discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 321 were discharged in Bintulu, followed by 192 in Sibu, 155 in Kuching, 144 in Kapit, 60 in Miri, 58 in Sarikei, 44 in Betong, 25 in Sri Aman, 22 in Mukah, four in Serian and one in Lawas.

“The total number of recoveries in the state has now increased to 60,573 or 87.06 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 8,408 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, of which 56 are in intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are intubated cases.

They comprised 3,279 at Sarawak General Hospital and PKRC Kuching, 1,714 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 1,450 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 389 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 376 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 380 at Sri Aman Hospital; 289 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 167 at PKRC Betong; 145 at PKRC Mukah; 153 at PKRC Serian; 59 at PKRC Semuja; six at PKRC Lawas; and one at Limbang Hospital. — Borneo Post Online