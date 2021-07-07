Police record Pokok Sena MP’s statement on SOP violation

Datuk Mahfuz Omar said he spent about one and a half hours to give his statement at the Kota Setar district police headquarters yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, July 7 — Member of Parliament for Pokok Sena Datuk Mahfuz Omar has given a statement to police for allegedly breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) in Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) recently.

Mahfuz, when contacted by Bernama today, said he spent about one and a half hours to give his statement at the Kota Setar district police headquarters here yesterday.

“I hope this case can be solved fast, whether to compound or charge me in court. Delaying the case would not give a good impression on the police as it may be taken to mean I was treated like part of a privileged group,” he said.

In a video posted on his Facebook, Mahfuz said he cooperated with police during the investigation process and thanked them for treating him well.

“I have asked all those linked to me in this case to give their statements if requested by police,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said police yesterday recorded statements from 13 individuals, including Mahfuz, his assistant and aid recipients, as part of investigations into the case. — Bernama