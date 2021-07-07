Pahang Forestry Dept: Over 16 hectares of illegal Musang King durian orchards in Raub’s Batu Talam forest have been destroyed

JPNP in a statement previously said the operation focused on destroying all durian crops grown illegally, along with the seizure of assets and arrest of those behind the activity. — iStock pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, July 7 — The Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) has destroyed about 16.5 hectares (ha) out of 101 ha of Musang King durian orchards in the Batu Talam permanent forest reserve in Raub since the operation began last Saturday.

Its director Datuk Dr Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin said the operation was running smoothly so far, with the involvement of the General Operations Force to control the safety of personnel.

“During today’s operation, about eight hectares of the durian orchards were destroyed as of 1.20pm, bringing the total area destroyed to 16.5 ha or more than 16 per cent,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

JPNP in a statement previously said the operation focused on destroying all durian crops grown illegally, along with the seizure of assets and arrest of those behind the activity.

It said that the operation did not involve 2,167 ha of land around Raub which was the subject of a pending court case between 110 farmers and six parties, including the Raub district land administrator, Pahang Forestry director and Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd. — Bernama