Kuching cops nab duo following viral clip of them aiming weapons at a person

Ahsmon (centre) and his deputy Supt Merbin Lisa (right) show the weapons seized from the two suspects. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, July 7 — Police have detained two individuals, whose recent acts of aiming weapons at a person had been recorded on video and the clip uploaded on social media.

In confirming this, Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said his men received a report about the incident that occurred at Tabuan Dayak here last Sunday, following which a taskforce was assembled to investigate the case.

“Based on date gained from intelligence, police apprehended the two suspects at an area along Jalan Dato Muhd Musa in Kota Samaharan.

“The suspects, aged 19 and 25, admitted that they were the individuals who appeared on the video, which has since gone viral on Facebook.

“Both suspects have previous narcotics crime records,” said Ahsmon during a press conference at the district police headquarters yesterday.

He said police also seized from the suspects a Winchester 12 Bore shotgun, a firearms licence book, a machete and also clothes, said to be worn by the two at the time of the incident.

However, Ahsmon said there was no cartridge found.

“The seized gun is a licensed weapon registered under the name of another individual.

“The police would investigate how the suspects got their hands on the weapon,” he said, adding that his side would recommend the relevant authorities to also investigate the case and have the licensing issued for the shotgun revoked.

“I urge registered owners of licensed weapons to make sure that their firearms are solely under their control at all times to avoid it falling into the hands of criminals.”

Initial investigation indicated that the motive of the Sunday incident was personal — the victim is said to be the former employer of the suspects.

“We will Investigate to find if the person who recorded the scene, is the former employer of the suspects,” said Ahsmon, adding that investigation is being conducted under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a two-year imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 8(a) of Arms Act 1960 for carrying a weapon without permit; if convicted, the offender would be liable to a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

“Moreover, the case is being investigated under Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for carrying dangerous weapon at a public area; the Act provides for two-year imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.”

Ahsmon also thanked the members of the public for cooperating with the police.

“The suspects were apprehended within 24 hours after the case was reported.”

The investigation is led by CID Kuching chief DSP Mohd Hafizi Ishak, assisted by police officers from Sekama and Tabuan Jaya stations. — Borneo Post Online