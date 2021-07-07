Klang MP: Food aid should allow for balanced diets to avoid child malnutrition

Klang MP Charles Santiago speaks to reporters the White Flag Relief Mission and Vegetable Distribution in Port Klang July 7, 2021. ― Pictures by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, July 7 — Klang MP Charles Anthony Santiago said today it was important for food banks and contributors to provide balanced nutrition to prevent the malnourishment of children in recipient households.

At the launch of the Klang federal constituency’s food bank centre at the Port Klang Bus Terminal today, Charles highlighted that its baskets included other staple food items and not just rice.

“The Unicef studies for Klang Valley showed that most children in low-cost (households) only have one meal per day, which is fried rice with egg on top

“This is something we have to recognize and have to make some changes. So they will not be malnourished in two or three years,” he said.

Workers at a food bank arrange the items to be given to the needy in conjunction with the White Flag Relief Mission and Vegetable Distribution in Port Klang July 7, 2021. x

Charles expressed gratitude to S&Y Metal Stamping Sdn Bhd, whose managing director Sim Kooi Wah was also present today, for contributing a thousands packets each of rice, vermicelli noodles, sardines, fish, vegetables, flour and other items to the food bank.

The federal lawmaker said the company’s contribution was noteworthy as it has also been affected negatively by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope other corporations from Klang would also help,” he said.

Charles said the initial aid will go to 500 families in Klang Utama and another 500 in Port Klang this week.

However, he hoped the applicants for aid would be those who genuinely needed assistance, so as not to deny households that have suffered from job losses and other economic harms caused by the government’s measures to contain the pandemic in Malaysia.

“I was told that there are some houses who flew the white flag in their houses like sundry shops now, so please don’t take advantage of the help,” he said.

Those interested in contributing to the initiative may contact the Klang MP Food Bank at 013-331 1241.