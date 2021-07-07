Ismail Sabri: EMCO in areas in Sabah, N. Sembilan, Pahang, Johor and Kelantan from Friday until July 22

Armed Forces personnel stand guard in the vicinity of the Taman Bukit Angkasa flat buildings in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Several more areas in Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Johor and Kelantan will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Friday until July 22, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said for Sabah, among the localities affected were Kampung Sungai Imam in Tawau, One Borneo Condominium in Kota Kinabalu and two villages in Putatan, namely Kampung Lembising and Kampung Dumpil Keramat.

Also to be under the EMCO are Kampung Balibata in Beaufort, Kampung Pintasan in Kota Belud and Kampung Istimewa, Batu Sapi in Sandakan.

“The EMCO is to ensure movement of residents in these localities can be controlled to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection to other areas,” he said in a statement today.

Besides this, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO will also be enforced for the entire district of Seremban, which consists of eight sub-districts, namely Ampangan, Labu, Lenggeng, Pantai, Rantau, Rasah, Seremban and Setul.

As for Johor, the EMCO will involve several areas in Kulai district, namely the Indahpura Industrial Area and seven localities in the Senai Industrial Area, namely Senai Industrial Area Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4 as well as Senai Industrial Park, Murni Senai Industrial Park and Senai Airport City (SAC).

“The EMCO will also be implemented at the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) workers’ quarters in Gebeng, Kuantan, and two housing areas in Kota Baru, Kelantan namely Taman Kurnia Jaya and Taman Pinggiran Golf,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the government has agreed to end the EMCO in Kampung Tahak, Membakut and Kampung Kukut in Beaufort, Kampung Tambulion Ulu in Kota Belud, Sabah as well as Kampung Pulau Tukang Dollah, Kemumin in Kota Bharu at 11.59pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he said 29 premises covering factories, businesses, construction sites and workers’ dormitories were ordered to close for violating government directives and standard operating procedures (SOPs) during inspections and “snap checks” or surprise inspections carried out by compliance teams.

Also, 590 individuals were compounded while 45 more were remanded for violating SOPs yesterday, he added. — Bernama