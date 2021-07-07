Hishammuddin thanks PM for appointing him as senior minister

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein promised to do his best to carry out the responsibilities given amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has accepted his new role as senior minister in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is from Bersatu, had earlier promoted the Umno man who has been foreign minister and given him the additional task of handling the Security Cluster, which was previously managed by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Thank you Prime Minister for appointing me as the Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Following this appointment, I will lead the Security Cluster and also will assist the Prime Minister in the implementation of the National Recovery Plan,” Hishammuddin said in a Facebook post.

He promised to do his best to carry out the responsibilities given amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m aware and repent in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the responsibilities and expectations of the people are quite great. InsyaAllah, I will shoulder this responsibility as best I can.

“I also believe only with stability, unity and cooperation from all parties we can get out of this crisis together,” he said.

“Believe me, whatever position is entrusted, my stance remains the same — (I) just want to work for the people and the country with sincerity.

“I pray may God Almighty be pleased with this provision,” he added.

Ismail, the previous senior minister, was similarly promoted as the new deputy prime minister. He retains his defence ministry portfolio.