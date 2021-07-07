Four-hour stakeout leads to seizure of kretek worth RM163,000 in Miri

The raiding team with the two suspects (second and fourth left) and the seized contraband. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, July 7 — The Marine Police arrested two persons and seized a lorry transporting contraband ‘kretek’ (clove cigarettes) worth RM163,000 during an operation here on Monday.

Marine Police Sarawak commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said a team led by ASP Panji Eseng had conducted a four-hour stakeout near Morsjaya before tailing a lorry to a residential area at Jalan Calycina Morsjaya.

“Upon intercepting the lorry, the team carried out an inspection and found that it was transporting cigarettes that did not have bear any tax stamp.

“The driver also failed to produce any documentation for the cargo and was detained along with the lorry attendant,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shamsol said the overall value of the seizure, including the lorry, was estimated at RM243,200.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967. — Borneo Post Online