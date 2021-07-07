EMCO: In Sabah, Tuaran police use drones to monitor SOP compliance in Kampung Penimbawan

Tuaran district police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said the announcements and aerial surveillance of the area were carried out using the G-12 UAV drone model. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TUARAN, July 7 — The geographical landscape of Kampung Penimbawan here which has hilly terrain and swamp forests has become a challenge for the authorities to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the village that has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Therefore, the police are utilising the drone technology to make public announcements and monitor adherence to the SOPs set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tuaran district police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said the announcements and aerial surveillance of the area were carried out using the G-12 UAV drone model.

“Conducted in collaboration with the Air Operations Force and the Marine Operations Force, the monitoring of SOP compliance is done not only on the seas and on land but also from the air,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Hamizi said the Marine Operations Force was also tasked with patrolling the coastal areas to ensure there is no attempt to enter or leave the village without permission.

The EMCO imposed on Kampung Penimbawan which has 2,062 residents has been extended for another 14 days until July 12 to enable the Ministry of Health (MOH) to carry out targeted screening on all villagers and subsequently to prevent further infection in the community.

Located on the west coast of Sabah and more than 65 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, the village is also accessible by boat via the Kampung Serusop Jetty here.

Meanwhile, Tuaran district Health officer Dr Noraziah Bakrih said so far, the MOH has taken Covid-19 test samples from 1,452 residents, of which 58 individuals were confirmed positive and had been taken to the quarantine centre.

She said a total of 18 health workers from the Tuaran hospital have been deployed to the area to ensure a smooth implementation of the screening process for the residents in Kampung Penimbawan.

Dr Noraziah said during the EMCO period, the Kampung Penimbawan Rural Health Clinic would operate as usual to provide treatment to the villagers with mild symptoms such as fever, cough and flu. — Bernama