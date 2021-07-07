Azmin joins Perikatan leaders in congratulating Ismail Sabri, Hishammuddin over appointments

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that both Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s vast experience in administration will be the way forward to achieving peace and reinstalling the nation’s stability. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali congratulated both Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein on their new appointments as the deputy prime minister and senior minister respectively.

He said that both Ismail and Hishammuddin’s vast experience in administration will be the way forward to achieving peace and reinstalling the nation’s stability.

“I congratulate YAB DS @IsmailSabri60 on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister. I am confident that the stability of the country and the prosperity of the people are our joint efforts. We are strong, we win together.

“I also congratulate @HishammuddinH2O who was appointed Senior Minister. I am confident that your experience and authority will strengthen the government and the prosperity of the country. We are strong, we win together,” he posted on Twitter, tagging the duo.

Earlier today, PAS and MCA congratulated Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin on their new appointments.

PAS president Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that Ismail Sabri is the right person for the post as he has vast experience in the Cabinet.

In a separate statement, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon hopes that the appointments will allow the Cabinet members to work closely and focus on defeating the pandemic.

Previously, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement announced the latest appointment in the Cabinet.

PMO also said that the appointments have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and take effect immediately.

Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin will still retain their initial portfolios as defence minister and foreign minister respectively.