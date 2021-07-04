SDMC: Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 4 — Two new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today, involving a longhouse in Tatau and another in Meradong respectively, bringing the number of active clusters in the state to 97.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that the first, the Sungai Entajum Cluster, is a community cluster that was detected involving a longhouse that is under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Sungai Entajum, Sangan in Tatau.

“A total of 112 individuals were screened and 41 tested positive for Covid-19, including the index case while 71 are still awaiting laboratory results,” it said.

The other cluster, the Sungai Pelepak Cluster, is also a community cluster that stemmed from a longhouse also under EMCO in Sungai Pelepak, Batu 5, Jalan KJD in Meradong.

“A total of 163 individuals were screened and 26 tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case (for this cluster) while 61 were negative and 76 still awaiting laboratory results,” JPBN said.

Meanwhile, JPBN has decided to extend the EMCO at three longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rumah Panjang (Rh) Majeng, Kampung Po Ai; Rh Kedeni, Kampung Batu Besai; and Rh Mengga, Kampung Batu Besai until July 11 following the spread of Covid-19 which has not been fully controlled in these localities.

There were 365 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today with 218 detected in Kuching, Sibu, Tatau, Saratok and Meradong besides one new death reported, raising the death toll in the state to 419 people. — Bernama