EPF closes 10 branches temporarily during EMCO

Pedestrian walks past an Employees Provident Fund logo in Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing several offices and counters from July 5 following the announcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) announced by the government.

The affected offices and counters are EPF Rawang, Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya, Puchong, Klang, Kajang, and Gombak in Selangor as well as EPF Kuantan, Jerantut and Pekan in Pahang.

“Accordingly, all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments during this period will be cancelled with immediate effect.

“Members are required to reschedule their visits to a later date after the EMCO period is over, if there is a need to be present in person at an EPF branch,” EPF said in a statement.

Appointments for age 50, 55, 60, incapacitation and death withdrawal applications will be given priority when the offices resume operations.

For members who have applied for withdrawals and are awaiting payment via payment order (PO) and banker’s cheque, they will be contacted by the relevant EPF branch to arrange for the PO pick-up or for the completion of the transaction at the branch selected by them.

For other EPF services such as withdrawal applications for housing, age 50, 55 and 60, members are able to access these transactions online via i-Akaun during this period.

“The EPF will continue to take precautionary measures based on SOPs at our offices to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic where the health and safety of all members and staff are the priority,” it added. — Bernama