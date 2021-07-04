Cops nab man in KL over online gambling, football betting

Police arrested a man suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling and football betting activities and seized RM100,000 in cash from a building in Taman Bukit Indah today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Police arrested a man suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling and football betting activities and seized RM100,000 in cash from a building in Taman Bukit Indah here today.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 41-year-old man was detained in a 12.30am raid conducted by personnel from the district police headquarters and Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters.

“The suspect admitted he was involved in operating devices used for online betting on games and acting as an illegal lottery agent for the past three years,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also seized three mobile phones of various makes and two computers, believed to have been used in conducting gambling activities.

He said the man has been remanded for four days until July 7. — Bernama